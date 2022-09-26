Howls. From the accused -- I don’t just mean the men accused of acts of horrific racism while in positions of power at the Hawthorn Football Club, but the defenders of the institution of Australian football itself. Howls of outrage, that natural justice has been denied, that they’re being convicted without trial.

From Indigenous Australians, howls of a different kind. I won’t try to speak for them, but the ABC’s Tony Armstrong put it in a restrained and dignified way: “It is not easy being out here.”

I think I know what he means, although I don’t know what that’s like.