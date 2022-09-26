Peter Dutton, we should remember, isn't actually a Liberal -- even if he heads the Liberal Party. He's a Liberal National, that peculiar right-wing confection of the Nationals and Liberals from Queensland, one dominated by the pro-fossil fuels, pro-pork-barrelling, anti-integrity National party.

That's not inappropriate, given the LNP didn't have anywhere near as bad an election as the NSW, Victorian or West Australian Liberal parties. Tragically for Dutton, however, you can't win government with Queensland seats alone.

The remaining moderates within Liberal ranks think they're not going to win back seats from the teals and Labor except by moving back to the centre, especially on climate and integrity. But there are plenty within the hard right of the Liberals who think they lost the election because they were too left-wing. Courtesy of News Corp, they have their own broadcaster to disseminate that argument, for which the term "bullshit" is overly generous.