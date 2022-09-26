The AFL Grand Final isn't just about the sport -- it's also a place for the great and the good of the nation to rub shoulders. There was of course the striking moment when the cameras cut to AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan flanked on either side by Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Kerry Stokes, a man whose dominates Western Australia's media landscape in a way that greatly exceeds the Murdoch share Australia-wide.

But one notable absentee was the guy who decided everyone in the state should get a day off the day before the Grand Final (which manages the impressive feat of being both one of the world's dumbest public holidays and somehow only the second dumbest observed exclusively in Victoria).

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was not among the politicians attending, unlike out-of-towners like acting Queensland Premier Steven Miles, Tasmania’s Jeremy Rockliff and South Australia's frighteningly ripped Premier Peter Malinauskas.