Peter Strong is the former chief executive of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA)
It’s a game -- a very important game -- of influence. A game that has been around since politics was invented. A game full of individuals.
In my time as an advocate, I was sent to Coventry so often I had a time-share there. And I was duchessed so regularly that I once had a nickname: the "Duke of Talk".
