The night of the holiday for the late HMQEII was a quiet one. Australia played NZ in soccer -- 1-zip for the Aussies, and 328,000 viewers for Ten which showed the game in primetime. That saw Gogglebox pushed back and its audience fall to 275,000.

The Block on Nine averaged 916,000 and was the most watched non-news program, and yet Seven still won the night in total people and the main channels. But The Block did the job for Nine in the demos.

Seven’s grand final edition of The Front Bar drew 566,000 nationally and 235,000 in Melbourne.