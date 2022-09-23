Congratulations to Jon Dee, whose campaign against Qantas' latest degradation of its service -- forcing vegetarians and other diet-restricted passengers to either eat meat or go hungry -- has forced the airline to backflip and promise to restore vegetarian meals.

Qantas contacted Dee this morning to tell him it was restoring vegetarian food to all Qantas domestic flights.

The turnaround came after international media picked up the story, generating yet more negative publicity for an airline that has become a byword for poor service, cancelled flights and lost luggage, particularly as domestic rival Virgin continues to happily offer vegetarian meals on all flights. Another triumphant moment for CEO Alan Joyce. Hopefully Qantas hasn't illegally sacked its chefs.