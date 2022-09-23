The allegations of racism and potential abuse of young footballers at the Hawthorn Football Club are harrowing and traumatic to read. But yet again, the AFL has managed a complete governance failure with regard to the investigation process.

It is critical we separate the horrific allegations from the process itself, something that the media, in a typical rush to judgment and clicks, has again failed to do.

Earlier this year, popular Hawthorn premiership champion Cyril Rioli and his wife, Shannyn, levelled separate allegations against the club, including that “Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett commented on the designer ripped jeans of Rioli’s wife Shannyn Ah Sam-Rioli, offering loose change to help sew them up -- comments Kennett claims was a joke”.