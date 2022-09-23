Greens Senator David Shoebridge has criticised the state of Australia's internet regulation after the eSafety commissioner said she was unable to take Kiwi Farms offline with her powers.

Earlier this month, engineer Liz Fong-Jones complained to the Office of the eSafety Commissioner about the hate forum amid a global campaign to stop companies from providing services that kept it online.

Kiwi Farms is a website best known for coordinating users to harass certain targets (nicknamed "lolcows") including revealing personal details, stalking and filing false police reports to provoke a law enforcement response. Three suicides have been linked to the website.