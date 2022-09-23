It's now clear that the collapse in ethical and administrative standards that characterised the Morrison government wasn't limited to the ministerial arena: the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has been comprehensively discredited in a savage auditor-general report that exposes astonishing failures in basic governance around the tens of millions of dollars spent by the agency in IT procurement.

This is a report that literally has to be read to be believed: not merely did the DTA fail to meet basic standards around procurement, but its executives also flagrantly breached core procurement rules in spite of being told they were doing so. The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) looked at nine procurements for IT services between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021, and found none of them was done properly. They totalled more than $54 million and included the disastrous COVIDSafe app. There were failures at every stage of the process for every procurement. The ANAO concludes: