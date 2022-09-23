As anticipated, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has reignited debate about Australia’s sovereignty. Is now the time to finally cut the apron strings with Mother England and establish a republic with an actual Aussie on the top table?

While constitutional experts and fervent boosters on both sides lock horns about the if, how and when, the rest of us are already at the who. Crikey satirist Tom Red runs a ruler over the early betting.

Geoffrey Robertson

Pros: Not only is he familiar with the international legal system and medieval work attire, but also he’s nailed the preposterous royal cadence and diction.