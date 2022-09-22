Lachlan Murdoch is suing Crikey’s publisher Private Media, political editor Bernard Keane and Crikey’s editor-in-chief Peter Fray for defamation over an article published in June regarding the role of Fox News in inciting the January 6 Washington insurrection.
Private Media CEO Will Hayward explains the three main elements of our defence in this video. You can read his statement in full here.
