Private Media CEO Will Hayward (Image: Private Media)

Lachlan Murdoch is suing Crikey’s publisher Private Media, political editor Bernard Keane and Crikey’s editor-in-chief Peter Fray for defamation over an article published in June regarding the role of Fox News in inciting the January 6 Washington insurrection.

Private Media CEO Will Hayward explains the three main elements of our defence in this video. You can read his statement in full here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySv6gLvPOSI