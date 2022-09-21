Ahhhh, the morning after the night before, and Australian TV viewers were bereft of their former monarch’s guiding hand on their TV remotes.

So back to The Block, which with 986,000 topped Farmer Wants A Wife's 773,000 and won the night for Nine from Seven. The ABC started a new program: Take 5 With Zan Rowe. Interesting idea, sort of a remixed version of BBC Radio’s long-running Desert Island Discs -- 474,000 for the first episode with Guy Pearce as the talent. OK.

Tonight is the final ep of Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, and the Shaun-shaped hole in our lives and on our screens will be hard to fill.