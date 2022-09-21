Net-zero criticisms targeted at country folk, conservative conference ticket sales sent to Trump Hotel fans, and population reduction ads delivered to rugby enthusiasts. Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, has expanded its transparency measures around political advertising which reveals never-before-seen details on how people are using its ad platform to micro-target people with messages.

Meta’s ad library is a publicly accessible web portal that provides information on what Facebook and Instagram posts are being promoted by users for money.

While any Facebook page or Instagram account’s advertisements can be looked up, the company provides additional information on ads that are declared as being about social, political or electoral topics.