Keep your eyes open for a bargain, Car CI-ty

-- traditional Australian song

Well, a day is a long time in cultural politics. Yesterday your correspondent was convinced that Dan Andrews' decision to rename the to-be-rebuilt Maroondah Hospital as the "Queen Elizabeth II" was a double whammy: score some points with older, Anglo, working-class voters -- grumpy enough to vote Liberal for the naming itself -- and score more points by getting yelled at by First Nations peoples, the Greens etc, and be seen to be the scourge of the progressives.

This appears to be very much the Labor style these days. At the federal level, Labor, having abandoned ground to the Greens, is going out of its way to gain their opprobrium. Had state Labor decided, rather brutally, that it wanted to be seen to be on the wrong side of First Nations peoples? Had it decided that the state Labor "rainbow bulldozer" was looking too progressive and needed a bit of the paint off?