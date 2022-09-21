This is the second in a four-part series looking at facets of the pandemic. Read part one here.

Yesterday US President Joe Biden announced that the “pandemic is over”, so it could be that the world is facing the tail end of the COVID-19 crisis. But for many the disease is far from gone.

Long COVID-19 is affecting millions around the world; about one in eight people face long-term symptoms ranging from the frustrating to the debilitating.