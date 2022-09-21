There’s a nasty subtext to Australia’s rediscovery of monarchic respect on the death of the queen: after 50 years of lifting the lid on the "great Australian silence" on Indigenous issues, we’re suddenly confronted with an active -- and vicious -- great Australian silencing of First Nations peoples.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been witnessing an all-too-eager embrace of the opportunity to huff at, ignore and discredit Black and decolonising voices. It’s been nodded on by leaders who should know better, threatening to cancel First Nations' voices before the Voice to Parliament gets off the ground.

Silence can be hard to hear. But the silencing is all too loud if you’re prepared to listen.