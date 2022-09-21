While all the focus on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s first trip out of the country since the pandemic hit has been on his meeting with Vladimir Putin at the weekend, it’s important not to miss the importance of Central Asia in his swing through a number of its countries.

A combination of Russia’s botched invasion of Ukraine and a number of conflicts that have broken out in on a region right on China’s doorstep means that Beijing sees both opportunity and threat in a region traditionally dominated by Russia, rich with resources but redolent with the advancing threat of radical Islam.

The centrepiece of Xi’s swing through Central Asia was the annual summit of the 20-year-old Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbekistan capital Samarkand, where he met separately with Putin as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.