The path out of deficit is obvious according to Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe: reduce government spending, increase taxation or grow the economy.

But whatever Treasurer Jim Chalmers says about eliminating Coalition rorts, there is limited appetite for overall cuts to government spending, which is now reaching 30% of GDP -- especially with the demands on education, mental health and defence investment.

There’s even less appetite for meaningful tax reform, particularly from a government that bore the brunt of the modest reforms of the Henry tax review and the opprobrium that accompanied Bill Shorten’s proposed tax changes on investors.