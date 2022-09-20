MORE TALES OF TERRIBLE TECH

It’s still not clear just how bad the hack of Uber will turn out to be (also, you could write that about virtually every hack of a major platform). Facebook tried to copy its way to success when it got Instagram to mimic TikTok. It’s going poorly. One of the most copied artists in AI-generated art is very unhappy about being copied so much (and here: below is MidJourney’s rendering of “Greg Rutkowski fights a dragon trying to copy him”). Chinese-made surveillance cameras have gaping security flaws that make them easy to hack. And why the next generation of tech giants could be game companies.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece is having its very own Watergate. Flying Heap of Crap Watch, part ∞: there are Chinese parts in the F-35, which is a big problem for the Pentagon. The story of 51-year-old Happy — and her strong case for non-human personhood. Russia’s quest for USSR-style hegemony over its former satellites is falling apart as Ukraine throws Putin’s invaders back. And if the Russian president decides to deploy a battlefield nuke in Ukraine, the consequences would be hard to predict — and could be very bad for Russia.

CAPITALISM

All the big four should be compelled to do this: Ernst & Young is splitting into accounting and consulting firms. The rise, rise, rise and rise of academic administrators. Great hatchet jobs of our time: the people behind Axios wrote a book about brevity. And, to be brief, it sucks. Corporate executives are becoming more polarised in the US, a new study shows, and increasingly like to only work with those with whom they’re politically aligned. Elias Greig on the primacy of landlords in Australia. And evangelical celebrity like Hillsong is an eye that must be gouged out.