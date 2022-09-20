The new arrivals were tired after a long trip when they reached their final destination in coastal Massachusetts. Yet they were hopeful, because they had been promised work and housing for them and their families. Their hope soon turned to despair. The people who had arranged their travel, and sent them on a one-way journey north, had lied to them. There were no jobs and no homes waiting. No one knew they were coming.

This wasn’t last week. It happened 60 years ago, in what were billed by their segregationist sponsors as Reverse Freedom Rides. Outraged by the civil rights movement, and Freedom Riders who campaigned to enforce Supreme Court rulings across the South, white citizens’ councils conned Black southerners into board Greyhound buses with false promises of better lives.

They thought their plans were shrewd. They wanted to strike back at Northern liberals for interfering in their states, and expose their hypocrisy by depositing poor Blacks to live alongside them. “See how they like it”, was their mindset. Ridding their states of some Black citizens was a bonus to them. They didn’t consider Black Americans to be people, much less their equals. The white supremacists treated them as disposable pawns in a larger political fight.