Excuse me while I weep crocodile tears over the coverage of the queen’s funeral on Seven, Nine and the ABC late yesterday afternoon and last night. It was one of the most turgid nights of TV in this country -- Sky News was also full of it over on Foxtel. What will the junketeers dispatched to London by forelock- tugging news executives do with their black frocks, suits, ties and a stack of white shirts?

Wasn’t it nice for the UK government, Buck Palace and everyone else to schedule the funeral on Britain’s bank holiday -- unlike here where we stop fitfully on Thursday and those tricky Victorians get a Grand Final holiday on Friday which no one whines about any more. So why wasn’t it combined with QE 2’s hol and turned into a long weekend for everyone except a long, long weekend for those AFL-loving Vics?

More than 3.7 million people watched on the ABC, ABC News Seven and Nine, and Sky News on Foxtel where it peaked at 188,000. Seven was the network preferred by free-to-air viewers, followed by Nine and the ABC. But combine the ABC main channel and ABC News and the national broadcaster was second.