The death of Queen Elizabeth II has resulted in some bizarre media coverage. Every outlet is pumping out relentless reportage and commentary — but none with such verve as Britain’s Daily Mail.

It gleefully declared that a citizen had snubbed Meghan Markle. It offered an exclusive interview with the daughter of Paddington bear’s creator after royal security teams asked children to leave marmalade in jars instead of in sandwiches to pay tribute to her majesty. A nutritionist shared how to make the queen’s favourite eggs, and a “body language expert” explained what on earth it could mean when your grieving partner holds your hand.

The publication also regularly updated readers on just who had joined the queue of mourners to see the queen lie in state at Westminster Hall and what they were wearing.

The Daily Mail’s sprawling headlines mean you don’t need to read the entire article as it conveniently emphasises with capital letters what the news value is. To save you time, we’ve collated some of its headlines to catch you up on the royal funeral.

The day before the funeral, there were fears Big Ben might stay SILENT…

…but the Mail chimed in later with a big BONG that broke the deathly silence and brought Briton’s heart rates back down.

For those sick of living in the shadow of the late queen, the tabloid put YOU centre stage.

The guest list was exhaustive and this headline was exhausting.

Oh no! Not a giant candle and a jolly tall royal.

To be honest, anything you need to know about tall mourners, the Daily Mail has you covered.

You really don’t need to read the whole story when caps lock conveys so much.

If you were glued to your TV wondering what Will could have said to Harry in a completely normal exchange as they both took their seats, fear not. The Daily Mail had experts on hand.

Who needs the BBC with coverage this comprehensive?

In case you missed Harry puffing out his cheeks as he got into the car with Meghan as King Charles and family left St George’s Chapel before heading back for private service at 7.30pm…

Finally, spare your thoughts for a man — with a name that must be the product of a random English name generator — who MISSED the funeral. Sorry to Barry Boffy.