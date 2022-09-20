Slowly the gun carriage went up St James' Street, watched by 10,000 wet eyes. Men fainted, men burst out crying; from where I stood I watched them being helped, and sometimes carried, into an emergency relief station below me on the pavement by Marlborough House. After the gun carriage disappeared came the queen's coach, magnificent in its red trappings. She sat at the window all in black ... the queen looked incredibly magnificent, and composed. Chips Channon, diary, January 28 1936, Funeral of George V

LP Hartley's famous line that “the past is a foreign country" was always of uncertain application in Britain. Tony Blair once observed that he loved Britain's history but didn't want to live in it, suggesting that the past lived and breathed, perhaps too robustly, in the present.