"Not everyone is persuadable. But that doesn’t mean the truth isn’t winning."

The panic in her voice was evident. Elahe Izadi of The Washington Post podcast was asking -- pleading really -- with Congressman Jamie Raskin to explain why the January 6 hearings weren’t “working”.

By working, what Izadi meant was having the ”shocking details” disclosed in the hearing by credible witnesses like Cassidy Hutchins to make “Trump’s baseless election claims… go… away”.