It must be budget time again, because consultant Chris Richardson has emerged to prognosticate on the state of the national finances in one of the more pointless rituals of the fiscal calendar.

In a special treat, we're having it twice in 2022 due to Labor deciding it wants its own crack at the 2022-23 budget after the previous government had a go in late March.

Richardson's predictions were used by The Australian Financial Review to warn "tax payments as a share of the economy have hit a 16-year high and could surpass the former Coalition government’s tax cap".