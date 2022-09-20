This is the first in a four-part series looking at facets of the pandemic.
The end of the pandemic may be in sight says World Health Organization director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Although we’re not out of the woods just yet, weekly global COVID-19 deaths have hit the lowest number since the pandemic began.
There are clear metrics for defining a pandemic -- from how widespread to how deadly a disease is -- but there’s no clear definition for its end.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.