For many Britons, the moment that leading BBC news anchor Huw Edwards donned a black suit and tie on September 8 was the first inkling of the gravity of the news that was about to come: the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, Edwards didn’t have to reach far for his attire; all BBC anchors are expected to have a black suit on standby in the event that a senior royal figure passes away.

The death of the country’s longest-serving monarch is a moment that the British public broadcaster has painstakingly prepared for. In an increasingly polarised and fragmented media landscape, the surge in BBC viewership around the queen’s death highlighted the leading role that the broadcaster continues to play in moments of major national importance in British public life. But that comes at a time when the BBC faces increasing threats of funding cuts from Britain’s Conservative government.

It also underscored the symbiotic relationship between the broadcaster and the monarchy, two institutions central to British identity but having a relationship that has, at times, been accused of being overly cosy. The BBC beamed an image of the queen’s face on to the building of its London headquarters on the eve of her funeral.