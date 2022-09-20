Members of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN)’s flagship band have been given an ultimatum by leadership: improve your attitudes, undergo a psychiatric evaluation or transfer out.
That’s one of the details revealed in documents released in response to a freedom of information request into the RAN Sydney band’s “known morale and cultural issues” going back a quarter of a century.
Its “approximately 50 full-time members” perform as a marching band, wind band, big band, jazz ensemble and even as a cover band doing contemporary songs. It offers ceremonial support, such as bugle calls and playing the national anthem, and performs at community events.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.