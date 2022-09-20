Members of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN)’s flagship band have been given an ultimatum by leadership: improve your attitudes, undergo a psychiatric evaluation or transfer out.

That’s one of the details revealed in documents released in response to a freedom of information request into the RAN Sydney band’s “known morale and cultural issues” going back a quarter of a century.

Its “approximately 50 full-time members” perform as a marching band, wind band, big band, jazz ensemble and even as a cover band doing contemporary songs. It offers ceremonial support, such as bugle calls and playing the national anthem, and performs at community events.