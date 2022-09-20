Former Investment NSW chief executive Amy Brown has been sacked as secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade after the John Barilaro trade appointment scandal.
Her role is at the centre of the saga and although definitely at fault she’s surely not the only guilty party. But is she a victim of sexism, circumstance or godly abandonment?
Here are three ways to look at her sacking.
