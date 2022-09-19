Congratulations to The Australian and esteemed journo Patrick Commins, who have "exclusively" discovered that "government spending has ballooned to its highest share of the economy in history".

"Evidence of the expanding scope of government in the economy comes as the Albanese government on Monday announced an extra $1.4bn to extend COVID response measures," Commins warned in a story published Sunday.

Thank goodness for the valiant journalists of the Murdoch press, fearlessly warning that a new era of big government is upon us.