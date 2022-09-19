This week's public holiday is, in its own small way, something of a big deal -- it’s the first national reduction in working time in close to 40 years. What happened? Or, rather, what hasn’t happened?

It’s about 40 years since weekly working hours were reduced to 38 and about 50 years since the Whitlam government made four weeks' annual leave the national standard. Long service leave hasn’t significantly changed since the 1950s. The 10 or 11 weekday public holidays (depending on where you live and who you work for) have been pretty much as they are since World War II.

As Kenneth Slessor tells us in his poem "Five Bells", there’s a bumpkin calculus in how we mark off structured time. There’s a clash in value: for the worker, time off is freedom; for the employer, it’s loss of control.