Has one of the biggest problems in the Australian economy finally been acknowledged by the Reserve Bank?
On Friday, amid his now-usual spiel about how wages growth needs to be suppressed, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said this.
[I]t is important that we avoid a cycle where higher inflation leads to higher wages and inflation remaining high. This type of cycle would lead to higher interest rates, a weaker economy and higher unemployment. Businesses, too, have a role in avoiding these damaging outcomes by not using the higher inflation as cover for an increase in profit margins.
