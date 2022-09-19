It was always going to be a Sisyphean task when the most conservative newspaper in the country launched a site hoping to capture a younger audience. And five months into The Australian's youth title The Oz, the venture does seem ill-fated.

The publication has found middling engagement on social media but more significantly it is yet to reckon with the political and cultural chasm between The Australian's core audience and the readers it hopes to capture.

The national broadsheet has never been a publication for young people. Open the pages of The Australian and you’ll learn millennials are dour and anxious, they berate the old and the frail and they couldn’t possibly fathom the coronavirus outbreak because they have been protected from all risk and hardship and don’t have the attention span to listen to politicians. Not to mention the disdain the paper has shown for literal children -- whether it is Greta Thunberg or LGBTQIA+ kids who were the subject of their feral media coverage during the paper’s relentless campaign against a federally funded program launched to support them.