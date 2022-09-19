Is there still something to learn, a year on, from the mad tempest of the French subs saga? Not of the foibles of a former prime minister, or the ills of a complicated national security story (much has been written about those), but about the way we do international relations government-to-government?

French subs, or more precisely, a plan scrapped a year ago to build 12 of them for $50 billion, might have been utilised to grow transnational relationships in our region beyond the old Anglo block and with France and the European Union in particular.

Instead the Morrison government secretly devised an opt-out in favour of a very approximate schema for eight Anglo-American nuclear subs wrapped in the AUKUS agreement. The French cried foul. The Chinese -- primed and not dissuaded, it seemed -- rubbed their hands in delight at the show of division among key Western allies.