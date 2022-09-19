The sale of the ancient, toxic Vales Point power station by Trevor St Baker and Brian Flannery to a Czech coal company Sev.en Group virtually guarantees it will continue to inflict respiratory disease on the Hunter Valley for many years to come.

Vales Point can only operate courtesy of extraordinary exemptions from air quality standards, especially around its emissions of nitrogen oxide and particulate pollution.

St Baker and Flannery acquired it for just $1 million from the NSW government in 2015 and will sell it for hundreds of millions in a fossil fuel payday that means Sev.en Group will expand its Australian presence beyond its Queensland coal-fired power generation assets.