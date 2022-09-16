Outdoor clothing company Patagonia's billionaire founder has declared earth would be the sole shareholder of his US$3 billion company, effective immediately.

"If we have any hope of a thriving planet -- much less a thriving business -- 50 years from now, it is going to take all of us doing what we can with the resources we have,” Yvon Chouinard said.

Is this the start of a trend? Chouinard, who founded the company off the back of his love of rock climbing, is known for being an unconventional billionaire. His move, which will channel an estimated US$100 million a year into climate causes, is in a different league from recent action by Australian billionaires Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest and Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes.