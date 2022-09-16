On Saturday, 90,612 fans attended the Melbourne Cricket Ground to see Collingwood defeat Fremantle in the AFL’s first semifinal. It was just the second match this year with a crowd exceeding 90,000, after the first qualifying final between Geelong and Collingwood the week before. Both were blockbusters by Australian standards.

In 126 years of VFL/AFL football, only 13 home-and-away matches have attracted an audience of more than 90,000. Ten of them featured Collingwood.

Halfway round the world, also on Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide. More than 105,000 fans packed Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This was for a college football game. All the players were students.