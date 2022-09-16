Apart from the Rugby Union test between Australia and NZ (we wuz robbed!) on Nine, which drew 728,000, Gogglebox Australia on Ten with 580,000, and The Front Bar on Seven -- 449,000, of which 232,000 were in Melbourne -- it was another night devoid of anything redeeming. Nine’s night from Seven, but who cares?

Foreign Correspondent attracted 378,000, then Q+A scraped together 267,000 -- even the core ABC viewer can’t stand Q+A any more.

The Project on Ten continues to weaken, and Ten’s news hour from 5-6pm has had more viewers two nights running -- the 7pm section of The Project in particular looks weak.