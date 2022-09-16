The Australian Republican Movement has put out a release saying it has suspended campaigning in this period of mourning. How can it tell? How can anyone?

The movement has the air of the Henry George League. You keep being surprised to discover it's still there. That maybe an insult to the Georgists who became the Tax Reform Association and stayed active largely due -- ah, irony is the saving grace of politics -- their substantial CBD property holdings. They're in better shape than the ARM.

When the greatest awareness you have got for a while comes from an announcement that you have suspended campaigning, you have a real problem. But what's the nature of it? Well, for the republicans, almost everything.