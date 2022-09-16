While it's the UK that's dominated royal discourse of late since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there are plenty of other monarchs still reigning -- including, of course, King Charles III. The team at The New European provides a helpful who's who.

Kingdom of Norway

Harald V has been on the throne since 1991. He and his wife, Queen Sonja, have a mainly ceremonial role. The constitution grants the monarch certain powers, but these are carried out by politicians and the king has no role in government. Harald is regarded as having modernised the country’s royal family by opening the monarchy up to the media.

Kingdom of Denmark

Queen Margrethe II is from the Glücksburg dynasty, and is now the only reigning female monarch in Europe. She is celebrating her golden jubilee this year and operates in a British-style constitutional monarchy. She is also queen of the Faroe Islands and Greenland, though both territories are self-governing.