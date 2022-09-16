Christopher Dawson was jailed last month in Sydney for murdering his wife, the mother of his two very young daughters, in 1982 and installing in her place -- to raise his children, to sleep on Lynette Dawson’s side of the bed -- a young woman named JC.

In 2023, he will stand trial for grooming and sleeping with the then 16-year-old he taught in the late 1970s at Cromer High School.

Sexism and pre-feminist ways of seeing the world permeate every corner of the Dawson tragedy, from her desperation to overcome infertility to her choice to blame a young schoolgirl for “taking liberties” with her husband, rather than blame the philandering husband.