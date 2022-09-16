In the newest chapter of “respectfully, WTF?” the BBC is live streaming Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall until her state funeral the following Monday.

The public broadcaster said the stream is “for those who want to pay their respects, but who cannot come to London, or who are physically unable to queue.” Touching. And practical, given that the line to view the queen’s body is, at the time of writing, 4.9 miles long. That’s just shy of 8 kilometres. Oof.

It’s actually quite mesmerising, looking into grand Westminster Hall where the coffin, draped in Royal Standard flag, is standing on a catafalque, guarded by three different types of guards (Sovereign’s Bodyguard, Household Cavalry and Foot Guards) whose tour of duty lasts six hours. Mourners shuffle past, some just looking at the coffin, others bowing respectfully, all of them looking far too calm for people who just spent nine hours in a queue — but I guess that’s the British for you.

But if you’ve seen one hour of a coffin in a hall, you’ve really seen all 120 hours or so. In which case, it might be time to switch from your live stream of the queen lying in state to one of these other live streaming marvels.

Her Majesty The Queen’s lying in state queue tracker

So, you enjoyed the live stream of the Queen lying in state but wanted a slightly different angle? Well, the queue tracker might be to your taste. Not actually a live stream as such, but a live tracker of how long the queue to see the queen’s coffin is. It tells you how many miles long the queue is, what the estimated queuing time is, what the nearest landmark at the end of the queue is (currently Southwark Park), and what three words are heard most in the queue (apparently “navy”, “noises” and “overnight”, which paints a daily grim picture.

There’s also a link to the UK government’s queuing in there, which should give you a few more hours of Friday night fun.

Live stream the Las Vegas strip

If you’re after something completely — completely — different, you can watch this live stream of the Las Vegas strip instead. Night and day, watch people totter around from hotel to casino via four different webcams. One provides an aerial shot, another just shows some giant billboards, and then two more are street-level cameras. Hours of amusement at your fingertips.

Watch brown bears frolic in a stream

If you’re more of a nature lover than a sidewalk watcher, this live stream of brown bears might be more to your taste. In Brooks Falls, Alaska, brown bears frolic in a stream catching salmon that leap out of the river and devour them right in front of your eyes. According to the site, some of the largest and most successful bears can catch and eat more than 30 salmon a day! (Imagine how much that’d cost you at Woolies.) The live cam is actually down right now because of a damaged connection, but the highlight reels are available.

Watch this space

Possibly the most famous live stream out there (surely not bigger than the live stream of the queen’s coffin, you scoff… but perhaps, reader, perhaps) is the live stream from the International Space Station.

When the crew is on-duty you can hear conversations between the crew and Mission Control. At other times you see beautiful views of the Earth, with the sun setting every 45 minutes or so. Other times you just kind of see a blue screen. The risk is part of the fun. But honestly, you can get some stunning images if you tune in at the right moment.

Watch grass growing. No, really!

Should it really be a surprise that someone out there has created a live stream of grass growing? Probably not, the internet is truly a magical place. Over at watching-grass-grow.com you can view at your leisure a little patch of suburban grass ticking away day by day. You will also get the time of day, the temperature, and the number of other people joining you on the stream (12 right now!). The best thing is, if you hang around too long, the site tells you to go outside and mow your lawn. Calming and practical.

Is there any particular live stream you find compelling or calming? Let us know your thoughts by writing to letters@crikey.com.au. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.