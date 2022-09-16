Ignore the desperate attempts to find a flaw in the Australian jobs market -- multiple large rate rises have done nothing to damage employment. The Reserve Bank (RBA) is set to continue its punishment of households and businesses for months to come.

The jobs data for August shows an employment market going gangbusters. True, there was a small rise in the jobless rate to 3.5%, but that was because the participation rate rose, to 66.6% -- just 0.2 percentage points below the record high in June and 0.7 percentage points higher than before the pandemic.

That suggests the job market is so strong, people are entering or re-entering the jobs market, encouraged by the prospect of getting work. The rise in unemployment is nothing to do with demand for labour -- seasonally adjusted employment increased by 33,500 people in net terms, including a rise in full-time jobs of 58,800, while part-time employment fell by 25,300. And seasonally adjusted hours worked rose by 0.8% in August -- fully reversing July’s 0.8% drop in hours worked, which was due to the school holidays and continuing COVID infections.