For many Australians, and certainly for many republicans, the reaction to the death of the queen has been wildly over the top.

Part of that has been bemusement/annoyance/anger at the idea that it shouldn't be business as usual while the death of the sovereign is acknowledged. Next Thursday's public holiday has been widely criticised, especially by aggrieved business. The decision by McDonald's to close in the UK on the day of the funeral has been criticised and mocked. We here at Crikey have had some fun with things that won't be happening because of the death of the sovereign -- including a supermarket chain turning down the volume of self-service checkout beeps -- prompting the question, surely, of why they can't be permanently turned down.

And the incessant coverage across the media, and especially on the ABC, has infuriated many (lucky there was no social media during the ultimate OTT global event, Diana's death).