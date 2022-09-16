Isaac Newton's third law states that for every action in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This law is universal and applies just as much to thought leadership gatherings as apple orchards.

Which brings us neatly to the Festival of Mediocre Ideas (FOMI) -- a bespoke gathering of Australia’s less pretentious thinkers. Pitched as a downmarket alternative to Sydney's Festival of Dangerous Ideas and Antidote, it has modest, suburban aims.

Unburdened by the erudition, discipline and polo neck jumpers that plague other think-a-thons, FOMI holds up a mirror to our national torpor, self-satisfaction and incuriousness and says: it could always be worse.