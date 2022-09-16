With last weekend’s elections in Sweden and the polling for next week’s election in Italy, Europe’s at a tipping point: in just about every major EU country, post-fascist parties now dominates the right. And in most countries, that fascist-dominated right is on track for government.

Europe’s aging nation states are finding themselves more like, say, Australia -- dependent on migration for growth -- and on the extreme right they’ve discovered how to mine opposition for votes.

In most of the old western European nations, the post-fascist parties have jumped to lead the right through a dual strategy of inspiring more conservative traditional voters with a rah-rah nationalism while bringing older, working-class voters -- usually male, usually regional -- over into the conservative camp. (It was this strategy that Morrison sought to ape in the 2019 election.)