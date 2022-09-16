This is part four of an investigative series. Find part one here, part two here and part three here.

Whatever else AUKUS signifies, it is a policy nightmare for the Albanese government which has inherited what was literally a half-baked idea from Scott Morrison.

Defence Minister Richard Marles offered a reassuring tone this week, saying on the 12-month anniversary of the AUKUS announcement that the pathway to acquiring nuclear submarines was “taking shape”. Nuclear subs would make “the rest of the world take us seriously”. He also emphasised the "really huge opportunity" beyond submarines and linked this to trade and commerce.