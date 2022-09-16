Warning: this story contains offensive language.

In September 1977 Jack Doolan, the Labor member for Victoria River in the Northern Territory Legislative Council (pre-NT self-government), asked executive member for police Paul Everingham if he was:

... Aware that many members of the Northern Territory police, particularly in country areas, habitually refer to people of Aboriginal extraction as 'coons'? Does he know that Aboriginals consider this word to be particularly offensive, and will he ask the commissioner of police to instruct members of the police force to refrain forthwith from using this derogatory term?