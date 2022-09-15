The World Health Organization failed in its response to COVID-19, a landmark report released this morning has found. Its authors argue the agency was too slow to respond to the viral threat, didn’t do enough to investigate its origins, and needs more funding and powers to respond to emerging infectious diseases.

Written by 40 experts -- including two academics from Monash University and the Burnet Institute -- the 57-page report published in The Lancet comes off the back of two years of research examining virus suppression, economic crises, humanitarian issues, and rebuilding a fairer and more sustainable world.

'Delayed and vague' response

WHO first acknowledged the possibility of human-to-human spread of the virus in January 2020, two weeks after Chinese authorities first alerted the agency to it. Members then met on January 22 in a closed-door meeting but didn’t declare a public health emergency of international concern until a week later.