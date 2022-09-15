Among an otherwise predictable paper from the Reserve Bank review team is one issue that promises some interesting and thorny questions for all involved.

The paper from Carolyn Wilkins, Renée Fry‐McKibbin and Gordon de Brouwer hits all the notes you'd expect of an RBA review: what its goals should be; what kind of inflation target should it pursue; what monetary policy tools it should use; how monetary policy should complement fiscal and macroprudential policy; who should be on the board and how the board should be structured; how the bank should communicate, etc.

Under monetary policy arrangements, however, the reviewers dip into somewhat more controversial waters. They point out the historical fall in interest rates over the past 30 years has cramped central banks for room in responding to low inflation or high unemployment -- a nice problem to have, but undoubtedly a problem for policymakers who know they will have to deal with economic crises in the future.